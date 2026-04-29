Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Shares Up 7.1% - What's Next?

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $303.13 and last traded at $296.8520. Approximately 48,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 313,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.24.

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Key Lithia Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lithia Motors this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lithia Motors from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research raised Lithia Motors from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $366.00 to $326.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.59 and a 200-day moving average of $302.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $7.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.14 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.81 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business's revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Lithia Motors's dividend payout ratio is 6.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the company's stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,702 shares of the company's stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 403 shares of the company's stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc is an American automotive retailer headquartered in Medford, Oregon. Founded in 1946 as a small auto body and glass shop, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest automotive retail networks in North America. Lithia operates dealerships across the United States and Canada, offering a broad portfolio of new and pre-owned vehicles from more than 40 different manufacturers.

The company's core business activities include vehicle sales, financing, insurance, parts and service.

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