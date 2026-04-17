Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $395.42 and last traded at $393.0190, with a volume of 4043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $386.28.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFUS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised shares of Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $374.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $348.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.67.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $593.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.53 million. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. Littelfuse's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. Littelfuse's payout ratio is presently -103.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 2,061 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.71, for a total transaction of $673,349.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,164.49. The trade was a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina A. Cerniglia sold 2,343 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.38, for a total transaction of $863,114.34. Following the sale, the director owned 4,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,567,456.90. The trade was a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,012 shares of company stock valued at $16,227,764. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,379 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $518,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $1,469,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $1,364,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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