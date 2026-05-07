Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target Raised to $520.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.73% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LFUS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Littelfuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Littelfuse from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $360.00 price objective on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $413.33.

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Littelfuse Trading Up 4.5%

LFUS opened at $441.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $359.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $188.08 and a 12 month high of $475.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.48. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The business had revenue of $656.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $638.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Littelfuse news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.24, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $24,037,019.52. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total value of $867,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,543.37. The trade was a 27.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 11,851 shares of company stock worth $4,228,285 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Glenmede Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company's stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

More Littelfuse News

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About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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