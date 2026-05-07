LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.70% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays set a $76.00 price target on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $75.22.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LIVN

LivaNova Stock Up 15.1%

LIVN stock opened at $66.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.82. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.03.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a positive return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $346.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in LivaNova by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 971 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in LivaNova by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,111 shares of the company's stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in LivaNova by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,129 shares of the company's stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting LivaNova this week:

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company's primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

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