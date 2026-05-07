LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.83% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays set a $76.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.22.

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LivaNova Stock Up 15.1%

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $66.26 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.03. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $71.92.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.05 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a positive return on equity of 16.54%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,007 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,687,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 674,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,336,000 after acquiring an additional 136,600 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,796,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 349,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting LivaNova

Here are the key news stories impacting LivaNova this week:

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company's primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

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