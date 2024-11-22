LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $6.65. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 2,565 shares traded.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.95.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 60.75% and a negative net margin of 336.65%. The business had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiveWire Group stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR - Free Report) by 289.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,210 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,474 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC's holdings in LiveWire Group were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Featured Articles

