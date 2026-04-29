Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Here's What Happened

Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.76 and last traded at $54.11, with a volume of 129134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.48.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOAR. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Loar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Loar from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research raised Loar to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Loar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on LOAR

Loar Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Loar had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 14.54%.The business had revenue of $131.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $128.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Carpenito purchased 4,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.97 per share, for a total transaction of $308,607.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $308,607.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.90 per share, with a total value of $4,867,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,087,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $524,883,942. The trade was a 0.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 173,800 shares of company stock worth $11,327,673 over the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loar

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOAR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Loar by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,310 shares of the company's stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Loar by 10.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,592 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,052,000 after acquiring an additional 49,629 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Loar in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Loar in the second quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Loar in the second quarter valued at $204,000.

Loar Company Profile

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

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