Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Loar (NYSE:LOAR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.260-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $645.0 million-$655.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $646.3 million.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOAR. Zacks Research raised Loar to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Loar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Loar in a report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Loar from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOAR

Loar Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:LOAR traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.84. 283,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,070. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.83 and a beta of 0.55. Loar has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $99.67. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.71 million. Loar had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 14.54%.Loar's quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Loar will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raja Bobbili purchased 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,180,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirkson R. Charles purchased 36,434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.45 per share, with a total value of $2,457,473.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 4,087,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $275,668,487.25. This represents a 0.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 173,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,673 in the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Loar in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Loar by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Loar by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 970 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Loar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Loar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

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