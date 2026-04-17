Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Trading Up 0.4% - Here's What Happened

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF - Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.02 and last traded at $44.71. Approximately 2,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.

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Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.06.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada’s largest food and pharmacy retailer, operating a network of more than 2,400 corporate and franchise stores across every province and territory. Its grocery banners include Loblaws, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore and Zehrs, while its joint venture with George Weston Limited underpins a portfolio of hard-discount and premium formats. Loblaw maintains its headquarters in Brampton, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with American depositary receipts quoted on OTCMKTS under the symbol LBLCF.

In addition to conventional grocery retailing, Loblaw provides pharmacy services through its Shoppers Drug Mart chain, one of Canada’s leading health and beauty networks.

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