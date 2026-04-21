Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LOMA) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LOMA - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in a report on Monday, December 29th.

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Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Stock Performance

NYSE:LOMA opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock's fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.73 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 2.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company's stock.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA is the leading cement producer in Argentina, with a history dating back to its founding in Buenos Aires in 1926. The company operates an integrated network of cement and lime plants, as well as quarries and ready-mix concrete facilities. Its operations encompass the extraction of limestone, the production of clinker, hydraulic cement and quicklime, and the distribution of aggregates and concrete for a wide range of construction projects.

The company's product portfolio serves residential, commercial, industrial and public infrastructure markets across Argentina.

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