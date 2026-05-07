Loop Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. Loop Capital's price target indicates a potential upside of 5.57% from the company's previous close.

SWKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus raised Skyworks Solutions to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.61.

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Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.31. The company's stock had a trading volume of 296,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,792. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.48. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $51.93 and a one year high of $90.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $943.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manske Wealth Management increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manske Wealth Management now owns 4,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company's stock.

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About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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