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L'Oreal SA (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
L'Oreal logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Consensus "Moderate Buy": Twelve analysts give L'Oreal an average rating of "Moderate Buy" with a breakdown of 1 sell, 5 hold, 5 buy and 1 strong buy.
  • Brokerage moves have trended positive recently—UBS, Barclays and HSBC upgraded the stock this year while Zacks and Deutsche Bank shifted to hold, signaling improving but mixed analyst sentiment.
  • Shares trade around $83.76, below the 50‑day ($85.82) and 200‑day ($86.62) moving averages, with a 1‑year range of $77.84–$95.48 and a low debt/equity ratio of 0.23 indicating modest leverage.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of L'Oreal SA (OTCMKTS:LRLCY - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRLCY. UBS Group upgraded shares of L'Oreal from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of L'Oreal from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of L'Oreal from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of L'Oreal to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L'Oreal to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on L'Oreal

L'Oreal Stock Performance

Shares of L'Oreal stock opened at $83.76 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.44. L'Oreal has a 1 year low of $77.84 and a 1 year high of $95.48.

About L'Oreal

(Get Free Report)

L'Oréal SA is a global beauty and personal care company, founded in 1909 by Eugène Schueller and headquartered in Clichy, France. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of consumer and professional products across cosmetics, skin care, hair care, hair color, and fragrances. L'Oréal serves customers around the world through a combination of direct retail, salons, pharmacies, department stores and e-commerce, operating in numerous countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Operations are organized around several business divisions that target distinct channels and consumer segments, including Consumer Products, L'Oréal Luxe, Professional Products and Active Cosmetics.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for L'Oreal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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