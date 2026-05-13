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Louis Pinkham Sells 22,509 Shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 13, 2026
Regal Rexnord logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • CEO Louis Pinkham sold 22,509 shares of Regal Rexnord on May 11 at an average price of $211.68, reducing his direct holdings by 28.4% and generating about $4.76 million in proceeds.
  • The stock slipped 1.7% to $206.15 in Wednesday trading, with Regal Rexnord carrying a market cap of $13.72 billion and trading near the upper end of its 52-week range.
  • Recent fundamentals and outlook remain solid: the company beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, raised its FY 2026 guidance, and pays a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share.
  • Interested in Regal Rexnord? Here are five stocks we like better.

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX - Get Free Report) CEO Louis Pinkham sold 22,509 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.68, for a total transaction of $4,764,705.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,012,628.32. The trade was a 28.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 1.7%

RRX traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.15. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,055,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,169. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $127.96 and a fifty-two week high of $236.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business's 50-day moving average is $199.84 and its 200-day moving average is $174.03.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 4.78%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Regal Rexnord's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company's stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,717 shares of the company's stock worth $23,355,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 22.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 363,118 shares of the company's stock worth $67,997,000 after acquiring an additional 67,333 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,113 shares of the company's stock worth $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 4,155.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 916,054 shares of the company's stock worth $171,541,000 after acquiring an additional 894,527 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $231.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RRX

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation NYSE: RRX is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company's operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

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