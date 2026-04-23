LPL Financial (LPLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.51 per share and revenue of $4.5097 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.08%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LPL Financial to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $327.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's 50 day moving average is $308.92 and its 200 day moving average is $342.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. LPL Financial has a one year low of $281.51 and a one year high of $403.58.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. LPL Financial's payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,110 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.01, for a total transaction of $366,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,188.03. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 2,109 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total value of $675,196.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,838.15. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 8,569 shares of company stock worth $2,720,733 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in LPL Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in LPL Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,707 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $433.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research set a $478.00 target price on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $401.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on LPLA

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm's product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

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