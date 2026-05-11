LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $42.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.36% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LTC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of LTC Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.40.

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LTC Properties Price Performance

NYSE LTC opened at $39.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.59. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $33.64 and a 52-week high of $40.80.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm's revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. LTC Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.790 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 36,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,403,378. This represents a 23.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4,205.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 812,235 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,939,000 after acquiring an additional 793,370 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter worth $7,931,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,798 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 207,043 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $6,556,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 74.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,930 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 188,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company's stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc NYSE: LTC is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

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