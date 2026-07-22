LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Sets New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $42.8480, with a volume of 541742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LTC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LTC

LTC Properties Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.98 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. LTC Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.790 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. LTC Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $123,562.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,494,058.44. This trade represents a 7.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Gruber purchased 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.41 per share, with a total value of $153,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 44,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,691,768.45. This represents a 9.99% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,344 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in LTC Properties by 40.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 7.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 61.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,667 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company's stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc NYSE: LTC is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

Further Reading

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