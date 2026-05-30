LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.26 and traded as high as $37.83. LTC Properties shares last traded at $37.43, with a volume of 646,808 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on LTC Properties from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised LTC Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LTC

LTC Properties Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.59.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 38.99%.The firm had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. LTC Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. LTC Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David L. Gruber bought 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.41 per share, with a total value of $153,640.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,691,768.45. This represents a 9.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in LTC Properties by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,344 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in LTC Properties by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in LTC Properties by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,667 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc NYSE: LTC is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

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