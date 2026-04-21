Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL) Trading Down 3% - Here's Why

Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.8620. Approximately 19,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 365% from the average daily volume of 4,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Lucas GC in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lucas GC currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lucas GC

Lucas GC Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31.

Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucas GC

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lucas GC stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Lucas GC Company Profile

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People's Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services. The company's platform provides permanent and flexible employment recruitment services; outsourcing services primarily for technology-related projects to design, develop, and deliver the projects within budget and on time with acceptable quality; information technology services to generate sales leads for its corporate customers; and training services comprising career-related certification programs.

Further Reading

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