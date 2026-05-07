Luceco (LON:LUCE) Insider Acquires £1,795.98 in Stock

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE - Get Free Report) insider Will Hoy purchased 809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 222 per share, with a total value of £1,795.98.

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Luceco Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LUCE traded up GBX 1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 239.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,948. Luceco plc has a 52 week low of GBX 111.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 242. The firm has a market capitalization of £352.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 184.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 155.91.

Luceco (LON:LUCE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 15 EPS for the quarter. Luceco had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 20.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luceco plc will post 12.5907591 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Luceco from GBX 220 to GBX 225 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Luceco from GBX 175 to GBX 200 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 205.

View Our Latest Report on LUCE

Luceco Company Profile

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands. The company also provides LED lighting products, such as residential and commercial, interior and exterior, mains and solar, and work and site lighting products under the Luceco, Kingfisher Lighting, and DW Windsor brand names; and portable power products comprising electric vehicle chargers, extension leads, cable reels, and adapters and accessories under the Masterplug, Ross, and Sync EV brands.

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