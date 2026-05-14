Lucid Diagnostics Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Lucid Diagnostics NASDAQ: LUCD reported first-quarter 2026 EsoGuard test volume above its pre-Medicare target range, while management said it continues to await a Medicare local coverage determination and is expanding efforts with the Department of Veterans Affairs, commercial payers and health systems.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Lishan Aklog said the company performed 3,177 EsoGuard tests in the quarter and generated $1.3 million in revenue. He said revenue was down slightly in proportion to volume, which declined from the fourth quarter but remained above the company’s stated target range of 2,500 to 3,000 tests during the pre-Medicare period.

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Aklog said Lucid also strengthened its balance sheet through an underwritten public offering of common stock that netted about $16.8 million in proceeds. He said the financing increased the company’s pro forma cash position to approximately $45 million at the end of the first quarter and extended its cash runway “well into 2027.”

Medicare decision remains central focus

Management repeatedly emphasized that Medicare coverage remains the company’s key near-term catalyst. Aklog said Lucid continues to have confidence in the Medicare local coverage determination, or LCD, process despite delays.

“We continue to have our confidence that this is a near-term result really hasn't wavered at all,” Aklog said. He characterized the delay as logistical rather than substantive, adding during the question-and-answer session that nothing in the company’s conversations has raised concerns about the likelihood of a positive draft decision.

In response to a question from a BTIG analyst about MolDX, Aklog said Lucid continues to have ongoing dialogue with leadership but does not have “concrete or specific information” on timing. He said the company’s confidence is based on the outcome of the public Contractor Advisory Committee meeting and follow-up conversations related to that meeting.

Chief Financial Officer Dennis McGrath said a pending Medicare approval decision affects 40% to 50% of Lucid’s addressable patient population and would have a significant impact on the company’s future revenue recognition analysis. He also said tests performed on Medicare patients with dates of service within 12 months of a final Medicare policy would be paid within a reasonable time after the policy is issued.

VA opportunity begins to develop

Lucid management said its engagement with the VA system is progressing after the company was placed on the Federal Supply Schedule. Aklog said the contracted VA payment rate is $1,938, matching the Medicare rate, and that Lucid is working with individual VA centers across the country.

Aklog said the company has received its first purchase order from a VA center and expects testing and revenue generation from VA activity to begin in the near future. He said the process is separate from Medicare and involves purchase orders, invoicing and payment through the VA system.

Management said there was no contribution from the VA opportunity to first-quarter volume or revenue, as the quarter was focused on building a pipeline and converting engagement into purchase orders.

Aklog described the VA as a potentially attractive channel for EsoGuard because VA populations may have higher risk factors, VA systems can face resource constraints for endoscopy and many VA facilities serve rural patients who may need to travel significant distances for an endoscopic procedure.

Commercial payer discussions continue

Aklog said Lucid had previously expected meaningful commercial payer traction to depend largely on Medicare coverage. However, he said the company is actively pursuing payers that have published endoscopy policies referencing EsoGuard as an appropriate triage test.

He also said Lucid has secured its first positive coverage policy from a laboratory benefit manager, though it had not yet been made public at the time of the call. Aklog said he expects that once the policy is public, health plans operating under that laboratory benefit manager may publish their own positive coverage policies.

Aklog said it remains premature to discuss commercial covered lives, but he noted that the VA represents about 9 million patients available to target. He said Medicare overall represents a much larger population, while the company’s target condition epidemiology is “at least approximately 50% Medicare.”

Financial results and cash burn

McGrath said Lucid ended the quarter with $27.9 million in cash, or $44.8 million on a pro forma basis including the April financing. He said the company’s average cash burn over the last four quarters, including cash interest on debt, was $11.3 million per quarter, while first-quarter burn was $12.1 million due to investments in commercial teams, including sales, clinical services and market access.

McGrath said Lucid’s first-quarter test volume represented more than $8.7 million in billable value at the company’s list price of $2,749, but recognized revenue was $1.3 million. He explained that because Lucid is in a transitional reimbursement stage, revenue for many claims submitted to government or private insurers is generally recognized when cash is collected rather than when the patient report is delivered and the claim is submitted.

McGrath said first-quarter recognized revenue included about 72% from insurance claims submitted in prior quarters. Of claims submitted in the first quarter, about 77% had been adjudicated, and 23% were pending. Among adjudicated claims, about 31% resulted in an allowable amount from insurers, with an average of $1,646 per test.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $11.7 million, which McGrath said was in line with the average of the previous five quarters. He said the company’s non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.07 was about $0.03 better than each of the prior three quarters.

McGrath said common shares outstanding, including unvested restricted stock awards and conversion of the remaining preferred shares, were approximately 203 million. He said about 22.3 million additional shares were held in abeyance due to ownership blockers, and that 203 million was the appropriate figure for current earnings-per-share modeling.

Clinical data and physician engagement

Aklog said Lucid remains committed to generating clinical evidence, independent of its confidence in the evidence package for its laboratory-developed test. He cited ongoing clinical studies, institutional studies, an active NIH study and a registry collecting real-world evidence.

Discussing the company’s presence at Digestive Disease Week, Aklog said the conference was Lucid’s “best conference ever,” citing strong engagement with clinicians and increased attention around screening for esophageal precancer and Barrett’s esophagus.

He said the American Gastroenterological Association presented a preview of draft updated clinical practice guidelines for Barrett’s esophagus that, for the first time, highlighted non-endoscopic testing including EsoGuard and EsoCheck by name. Aklog said EsoGuard and EsoCheck were presented as having high certainty of evidence in the preview, which he said could be important in future commercial payer engagement if finalized in that form.

Aklog closed the call by reiterating management’s confidence in a positive Medicare outcome and said Lucid is continuing work across the VA, commercial payer, laboratory benefit manager and health system channels while awaiting the draft LCD.

About Lucid Diagnostics NASDAQ: LUCD

Lucid Diagnostics is a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving early detection of oral and oropharyngeal cancers. The company's flagship offering, the LucidDx Oral Cytology Brush Test, combines a minimally invasive brush biopsy tool with proprietary laboratory analysis to identify cellular abnormalities indicative of malignancy. Samples collected in dental and medical offices are sent to Lucid's CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, where advanced imaging and cytopathology workflows generate diagnostic reports for clinicians and patients.

Since commencing commercial operations, Lucid Diagnostics has worked to integrate its testing platform into dental practices, oral surgery clinics and ENT specialists across the United States.

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