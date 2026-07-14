Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 16.2% - Here's What Happened

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 16.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 153,840,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,057% from the average daily volume of 13,301,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

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Trending Headlines about Lucid Group

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 price objective on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $9.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lucid Group by 1,574.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company's stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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