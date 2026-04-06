Luk Fook (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Luk Fook Holdings (OTCMKTS:LKFLF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $2.95. Luk Fook shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

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Luk Fook Stock Down 3.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38.

Luk Fook Company Profile

Luk Fook Jewellery Group Limited OTCMKTS: LKFLF is a Hong Kong–based retailer and manufacturer specializing in fine jewelry and related accessories. Established in 1991, the company designs, produces and distributes a broad range of jewelry products, including gold, platinum, diamond and gem-set pieces. Its vertically integrated operations encompass goldsmithing, jewelry design, casting, polishing and quality control, supporting both proprietary brands and private-label offerings.

The company's product portfolio features traditional and contemporary collections, ranging from wedding bands, engagement rings and necklaces to jadeite bangles, gemstone pendants and pearl earrings.

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