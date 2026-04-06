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Luk Fook (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Luk Fook logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Luk Fook shares gapped down from $3.07 to $2.95 before the open, trading at $2.95 — a drop of about 3.9% on light volume (900 shares).
  • The stock is trading below both its 50-day ($3.76) and 200-day ($3.38) moving averages
  • Luk Fook is a Hong Kong–based, vertically integrated jeweler (founded 1991) that designs, manufactures and retails a broad range of gold, diamond, jade and gemstone jewelry.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Luk Fook Holdings (OTCMKTS:LKFLF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $2.95. Luk Fook shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

Luk Fook Stock Down 3.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38.

Luk Fook Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luk Fook Jewellery Group Limited OTCMKTS: LKFLF is a Hong Kong–based retailer and manufacturer specializing in fine jewelry and related accessories. Established in 1991, the company designs, produces and distributes a broad range of jewelry products, including gold, platinum, diamond and gem-set pieces. Its vertically integrated operations encompass goldsmithing, jewelry design, casting, polishing and quality control, supporting both proprietary brands and private-label offerings.

The company's product portfolio features traditional and contemporary collections, ranging from wedding bands, engagement rings and necklaces to jadeite bangles, gemstone pendants and pearl earrings.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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