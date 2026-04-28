Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Down 7.9% - What's Next?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $780.48 and last traded at $791.37. 5,494,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 5,909,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $859.68.

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Key Lumentum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Lumentum from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lumentum to $800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $750.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $750.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $215.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $757.25.

Get Our Latest Report on LITE

Lumentum Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $745.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company's revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 4,849 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.48, for a total transaction of $2,596,542.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,402.36. This trade represents a 44.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total value of $3,664,371.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,812,934.31. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,775 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,343. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lumentum by 8,579.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $254,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,495,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $432,062,000. Situational Awareness LP lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,298,400 shares of the technology company's stock worth $478,577,000 after buying an additional 880,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Lumentum by 707.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 994,478 shares of the technology company's stock worth $366,555,000 after purchasing an additional 871,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Further Reading

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