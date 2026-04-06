Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Price Down 6.6% - Here's What Happened

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $767.01 and last traded at $772.28. 5,753,737 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 6,017,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $826.88.

Get Lumentum alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial raised Lumentum from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $526.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Lumentum to $750.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $575.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LITE

Lumentum Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $622.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 236.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $646.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In related news, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,441 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.78, for a total transaction of $1,878,028.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 95,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,381,235.50. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $47,580,182. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,775 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,343. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 109.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the technology company's stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,682 shares of the technology company's stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lumentum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lumentum wasn't on the list.

While Lumentum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here