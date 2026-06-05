Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Price Down 8.6% on Insider Selling

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) traded down 8.6% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $853.10 and last traded at $863.66. 7,461,103 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 6,028,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $945.08.

Specifically, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 1,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.08, for a total transaction of $1,416,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,558.72. The trade was a 16.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.00, for a total value of $3,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,224,000. The trade was a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lumentum from $880.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Lumentum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,014.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,021.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lumentum

Key Stories Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its price target on Lumentum to $1,200 from $1,000 and kept an “outperform” rating, reinforcing bullish expectations for the stock. Article Title

Northland Securities raised its price target on Lumentum to $1,200 from $1,000 and kept an “outperform” rating, reinforcing bullish expectations for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains favorable overall, with Lumentum carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating, which can help support investor sentiment. Article Title

Analyst coverage remains favorable overall, with Lumentum carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating, which can help support investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Lumentum announced a $650.4 million private share exchange tied to its 2028 convertible notes, a move that may reduce financing overhang and improve balance-sheet flexibility. Article Title

Lumentum announced a $650.4 million private share exchange tied to its 2028 convertible notes, a move that may reduce financing overhang and improve balance-sheet flexibility. Positive Sentiment: Investor attention remains elevated around Lumentum’s role in AI infrastructure and optical interconnects, a theme that has helped drive the stock’s strong run. Article Title

Investor attention remains elevated around Lumentum’s role in AI infrastructure and optical interconnects, a theme that has helped drive the stock’s strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 1,416 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. The sale is routine, but insider selling can still make some investors more cautious. Article Title

Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 1,416 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. The sale is routine, but insider selling can still make some investors more cautious. Neutral Sentiment: Articles questioning whether Lumentum is “down since last earnings” mainly focused on post-earnings valuation and trading digestion rather than a new negative catalyst. Article Title

Lumentum Trading Down 8.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.94 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $878.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $606.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 8,579.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $254,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $474,495,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $432,062,000. Situational Awareness LP raised its position in Lumentum by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,298,400 shares of the technology company's stock worth $478,577,000 after purchasing an additional 880,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Lumentum by 707.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 994,478 shares of the technology company's stock worth $366,555,000 after purchasing an additional 871,249 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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