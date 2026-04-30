Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Price Up 5.1% - Here's Why

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $921.37 and last traded at $902.32. Approximately 6,033,751 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 5,914,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $858.32.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LITE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $595.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $750.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $215.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $757.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LITE

Lumentum Trading Up 5.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $754.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.92. The company has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 276.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $646.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.29, for a total transaction of $2,389,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,228,625.53. This represents a 66.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,466.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,580,182. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 65,775 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,343 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,072,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,901,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Capstone Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth $3,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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