Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Trading Up 8.3% - Here's Why

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) was up 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $873.53 and last traded at $892.2610. Approximately 1,276,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,975,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $824.01.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Zacks Research downgraded Lumentum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Lumentum to $750.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lumentum to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lumentum to $950.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $629.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Trading Up 6.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $695.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.91. The company has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.The business had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $646.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, insider Vincent Retort sold 45,026 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.32, for a total value of $26,624,774.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,455 shares in the company, valued at $60,583,690.60. This trade represents a 30.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 88,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,580,182. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,775 shares of company stock worth $38,851,343. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 363.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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