Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Trading Up 8.5% - Should You Buy?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $887.90 and last traded at $858.32. Approximately 6,002,202 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 5,911,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $791.37.

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More Lumentum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland raised its price target to $1,000 (from $775) and kept an Outperform rating, citing accelerating AI optical‑connectivity demand and higher supplier estimates — a clear analyst vote of confidence that supports the rally. Northland Raises Price Target

Northland raised its price target to $1,000 (from $775) and kept an Outperform rating, citing accelerating AI optical‑connectivity demand and higher supplier estimates — a clear analyst vote of confidence that supports the rally. Positive Sentiment: Market momentum and bullish coverage: Forbes and Seeking Alpha pieces highlight LITE’s exceptional YTD and 12‑month gains and continued investor interest in Lumentum’s role in 1.6T/3.2T transceiver build‑outs, underpinning investor confidence. Photonics Bull Signal Why I'm Buying In

Market momentum and bullish coverage: Forbes and Seeking Alpha pieces highlight LITE’s exceptional YTD and 12‑month gains and continued investor interest in Lumentum’s role in 1.6T/3.2T transceiver build‑outs, underpinning investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Institutional accumulation: several large funds (e.g., FMR, UBS, JPM) materially increased LITE exposure last quarter, signaling conviction from major investors. (See Quiver Quant coverage for details.) QuiverQuant Institutional Moves

Institutional accumulation: several large funds (e.g., FMR, UBS, JPM) materially increased LITE exposure last quarter, signaling conviction from major investors. (See Quiver Quant coverage for details.) Neutral Sentiment: Near‑term catalyst/event risk: Lumentum reports fiscal Q3 results after the close on May 5 — analysts expect continued earnings growth, but results/guidance will likely be the immediate driver of volatility. Earnings Preview

Near‑term catalyst/event risk: Lumentum reports fiscal Q3 results after the close on May 5 — analysts expect continued earnings growth, but results/guidance will likely be the immediate driver of volatility. Negative Sentiment: Market pullback and elevated valuation: a short‑term tech/AI selloff has previously hit LITE hard given its big run; trailing multiples are high, making the stock sensitive to shifts in macro/AI sentiment. AI Selloff Analysis

Market pullback and elevated valuation: a short‑term tech/AI selloff has previously hit LITE hard given its big run; trailing multiples are high, making the stock sensitive to shifts in macro/AI sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and competitive pressure: Quiver Quant highlights numerous insider stock sales (no recent insider buys) and Zacks flags rising competition in transceivers — both raise governance/competitive scrutiny that could weigh on sentiment. Transceiver Traction and Risks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Northland Securities set a $1,000.00 target price on Lumentum in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lumentum to $800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised Lumentum from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $526.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $757.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lumentum

Lumentum Stock Up 8.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.29 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $749.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.24.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,580,182. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,441 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.78, for a total value of $1,878,028.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 95,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,381,235.50. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 65,775 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,343 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 457.8% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 332,440 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $233,626,000 after purchasing an additional 272,840 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 5.5% in the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 335,933.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,243 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $23,356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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