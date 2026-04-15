Lumexa Imaging (NASDAQ:LMRI) Stock Price Down 5.9% - Should You Sell?

Lumexa Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMRI - Get Free Report) was down 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.4050. Approximately 651,995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 832,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMRI shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Lumexa Imaging from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lumexa Imaging from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LMRI

Lumexa Imaging Stock Down 5.9%

The company's 50-day moving average price is $12.28.

Lumexa Imaging (NASDAQ:LMRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.72 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumexa Imaging

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumexa Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumexa Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumexa Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumexa Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lumexa Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $670,000.

About Lumexa Imaging

We are one of the largest national providers of diagnostic imaging services(1). Our platform is integrated, scalable and has a proven track record of creating value for our stakeholders. As of September 30, 2025, we and our affiliates operated the second largest(1) outpatient imaging center footprint in the United States. It spans 184 centers(2)across 13 states and includes eight joint venture partnerships with health systems. Our centers are in attractive metropolitan statistical areas (“MSAs”).

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