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Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Shares Up 11.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Lundin Mining logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Shares jumped 11.3% after Lundin Mining reported EPS of $0.31 versus consensus $0.29, with the stock trading as high as $28 (last $27.56) despite very light intraday volume (7,302 vs. average 207,814).
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but overall positive, with an average rating of "Moderate Buy" (1 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 6 Hold) and recent notes ranging from Hold to Outperform/Buy from major banks.
  • Lundin shows solid fundamentals — net margin 30.48%, ROE 10.02%, very low debt-to-equity (0.03), market cap ~$23.36B and a PE of 18.21 — indicating profitable operations with low leverage.
  • Interested in Lundin Mining? Here are five stocks we like better.

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 11.3% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.56. 7,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 207,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.7594.

The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUNMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lundin Mining from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Trading Up 2.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mines. The company's portfolio encompasses copper, nickel, zinc, and lead, with by-products including gold and silver. Through its technical expertise and focus on cost-effective operations, Lundin Mining aims to maximize long-term value while meeting industry standards for safety and environmental stewardship.

Operationally, Lundin Mining holds interests in several producing assets across the Americas and Europe.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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