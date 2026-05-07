Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Shares Up 11.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 11.3% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.56. 7,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 207,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.7594.

The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUNMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lundin Mining from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Trading Up 2.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mines. The company's portfolio encompasses copper, nickel, zinc, and lead, with by-products including gold and silver. Through its technical expertise and focus on cost-effective operations, Lundin Mining aims to maximize long-term value while meeting industry standards for safety and environmental stewardship.

Operationally, Lundin Mining holds interests in several producing assets across the Americas and Europe.

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