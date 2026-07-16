LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Price Target Raised to $58.00

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Citizens Jmp's target price indicates a potential upside of 3.66% from the company's previous close.

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Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore set a $54.00 target price on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXP

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 1.7%

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $55.95 on Thursday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $56.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company's 50-day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 27.05%.The business had revenue of $85.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust's revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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