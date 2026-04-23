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Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) Raised to "Outperform" at National Bank Financial

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Lycos Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • National Bank Financial upgraded Lycos Energy from "sector perform" to "outperform" and raised its target to C$3.00 from C$2.50, implying about a 28.2% upside.
  • Lycos stock traded up 2.2% to C$2.34 on Thursday with ~442,605 shares traded (above average), a market cap of C$252.8M, a negative P/E of -2.52, and a 1‑year range of C$0.53–C$2.37.
  • Lycos Energy is a Calgary‑based junior resource company developing and producing heavy oil in Western Canada, primarily in the Gull Lake and Lloydminster areas.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Lycos Energy.

Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$2.50. National Bank Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the company's current price.

Lycos Energy Trading Up 2.2%

Lycos Energy stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.34. 442,605 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,315. Lycos Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$2.37. The stock has a market cap of C$252.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.26.

About Lycos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Lycos Energy Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canada. The company operates heavy-oil development assets in the Gull Lake area of southwest Saskatchewan and heavy-oil assets in the Lloydminster area. Lycos Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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