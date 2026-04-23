Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) Raised to "Outperform" at National Bank Financial

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Lycos Energy Trading Up 2.2%

was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$2.50. National Bank Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the company's current price.

Lycos Energy stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.34. 442,605 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,315. Lycos Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$2.37. The stock has a market cap of C$252.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.26.

About Lycos Energy

Lycos Energy Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canada. The company operates heavy-oil development assets in the Gull Lake area of southwest Saskatchewan and heavy-oil assets in the Lloydminster area. Lycos Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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