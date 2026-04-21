Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) Sets New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.36 and last traded at C$2.21, with a volume of 155758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

Get Lycos Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LCX. Haywood Securities upgraded Lycos Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.65 in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lycos Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$1.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lycos Energy

Lycos Energy Stock Down 4.3%

The stock's 50 day moving average is C$1.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$237.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.07.

Lycos Energy Company Profile

Lycos Energy Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canada. The company operates heavy-oil development assets in the Gull Lake area of southwest Saskatchewan and heavy-oil assets in the Lloydminster area. Lycos Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lycos Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lycos Energy wasn't on the list.

While Lycos Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here