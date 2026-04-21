Free Trial
→ Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) Sets New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Lycos Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: Lycos Energy shares hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$2.36 and last at C$2.21 on a volume of 155,758 shares.
  • Mixed analyst view but overall positive: Two analysts rate the stock a Buy and two rate it Hold, giving a consensus "Moderate Buy" with a consensus price target of C$1.73; notably, National Bank Financial raised its target to C$2.50 while Haywood upgraded to Buy but cut its target.
  • Company profile and metrics: Lycos is a junior heavy‑oil producer in Western Canada with a market cap of C$237.64 million and a negative P/E (-2.37); its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages are C$1.68 and C$1.25 respectively, and the stock was reported down about 4.3%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Lycos Energy.

Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.36 and last traded at C$2.21, with a volume of 155758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LCX. Haywood Securities upgraded Lycos Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.65 in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lycos Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$1.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lycos Energy

Lycos Energy Stock Down 4.3%

The stock's 50 day moving average is C$1.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$237.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.07.

Lycos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lycos Energy Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canada. The company operates heavy-oil development assets in the Gull Lake area of southwest Saskatchewan and heavy-oil assets in the Lloydminster area. Lycos Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Lycos Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Lycos Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lycos Energy wasn't on the list.

While Lycos Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
The Trump move nobody is talking about...
The Trump move nobody is talking about...
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
By Thomas Hughes | April 15, 2026

Recent Videos

We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines