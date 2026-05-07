Lyell Immunopharma's (LYEL) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective indicates a potential upside of 111.03% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Lyell Immunopharma from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research cut Lyell Immunopharma from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.00.

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Lyell Immunopharma Stock Up 1.1%

Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.05. Lyell Immunopharma has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by $1.27. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 762,355.56% and a negative return on equity of 90.52%. The company had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma will post -10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyell Immunopharma

In other Lyell Immunopharma news, COO Stephen J. Hill sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $28,910.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 17,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at $416,225.05. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary K. Lee sold 1,671 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $39,084.69. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,938 shares in the company, valued at $396,179.82. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $264,285. Insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foresite Capital Management V LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 477,078 shares of the company's stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 70,426 shares during the period. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the company's stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 1,239.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company's stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 107.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,827 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation T cell therapies for cancer. Leveraging a proprietary platform that combines cell therapy, gene editing and molecular discovery, Lyell seeks to overcome key barriers in the treatment of solid tumors. The company's approach centers on engineering T cells to enhance their persistence, functionality and resistance to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment.

The company's pipeline includes multiple autologous T cell programs engineered to target tumor-associated antigens in solid malignancies such as melanoma, ovarian and pancreatic cancers.

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