Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.55.

LYFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Susquehanna restated a "neutral" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th.

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Key Lyft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lyft this week:

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $14.95 on Monday. Lyft has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company's 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.85.

Lyft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the ride-sharing company to purchase up to 15.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyft news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 5,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $73,077.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 300,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,883.10. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 23,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $314,691.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 696,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,268,105. This trade represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,038 shares of company stock worth $416,841. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 13.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,213 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 51,102 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth about $470,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,930 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 497,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lyft by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 709,188 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $11,177,000 after buying an additional 79,634 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc NASDAQ: LYFT operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft's platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

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