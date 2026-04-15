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Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Lynas Rare Earths logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lynas shares gapped down, opening at $14.89 after a prior close of $15.36 and last trading at $14.72 on a volume of 31,346 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is positive overall: Jefferies upgraded to "strong-buy" and TD to "hold," with three analysts at Strong Buy and two at Hold, giving an average rating of "Buy."
  • The stock is trading above key technical levels, with a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20, suggesting it remains in an upward trend despite the gap down.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:LYSDY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.36, but opened at $14.89. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 31,346 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LYSDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities upgraded Lynas Rare Earths to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Report on LYSDY

Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.

About Lynas Rare Earths

(Get Free Report)

Lynas Rare Earths Limited OTCMKTS: LYSDY is a leading global supplier of rare earth elements, headquartered in Perth, Australia. The company's flagship operation is the Mount Weld mine in Western Australia, one of the world's highest‐grade rare earth deposits. Lynas extracts and concentrates rare earth ores, which serve as critical feedstock for the production of high-performance magnets, catalysts and other specialty applications used in automotive, electronics and renewable energy industries.

Beyond mining, Lynas operates a key processing facility at Kuantan in Malaysia, where it carries out cracking, leaching and separation of rare earth concentrate.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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