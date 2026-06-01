Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 50,000 Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 459,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,728.72. This trade represents a 9.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $644,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $703,500.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 450 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $5,395.50.

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Sunrun Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.58. 13,525,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,199,805. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.45. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $22.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.67. Sunrun had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $722.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,147.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 153,164 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 148,447 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,194,915 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $20,660,000 after buying an additional 63,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,193,170 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $418,300,000 after buying an additional 288,945 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 132.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,821,106 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $48,777,000 after buying an additional 1,609,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,314,802 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $42,592,000 after buying an additional 145,285 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RUN. Glj Research restated a "sell" rating and issued a $4.63 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.48.

View Our Latest Report on Sunrun

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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