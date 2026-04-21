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Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026

Key Points

  • Lyons Bancorp reported quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share.
  • Shares rose 1.7% to $52.00 on Tuesday amid light volume (175 shares); the company has a market cap of $173.7M and trades at a P/E of 8.58, near its 52‑week high of $53.00.
  • Lyons Bancorp is a small bank holding company serving Wayne County and nearby upstate New York communities through Lyons National Bank, offering commercial and retail deposit and lending products.
  • Five stocks we like better than Lyons Bancorp.

Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Lyons Bancorp Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Lyons Bancorp stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.00. The stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 661. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of -0.11. Lyons Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

About Lyons Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Lyons Bancorp, Inc OTCMKTS: LYBC is a bank holding company headquartered in Lyons, New York, serving Wayne County and neighboring communities. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lyons National Bank, the company delivers a full range of commercial and retail banking services tailored to individuals, small businesses and agricultural clients in upstate New York.

Deposit products include checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Earnings History for Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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