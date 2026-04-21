Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

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Lyons Bancorp Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Lyons Bancorp stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.00. The stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 661. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of -0.11. Lyons Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

About Lyons Bancorp

Lyons Bancorp, Inc OTCMKTS: LYBC is a bank holding company headquartered in Lyons, New York, serving Wayne County and neighboring communities. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lyons National Bank, the company delivers a full range of commercial and retail banking services tailored to individuals, small businesses and agricultural clients in upstate New York.

Deposit products include checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

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