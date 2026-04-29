Macerich (MAC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Macerich (NYSE:MAC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Macerich to post earnings of ($0.0975) per share and revenue of $231.2860 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Macerich (NYSE:MAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.50). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 19.44%.The company had revenue of $261.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $260.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Macerich to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Macerich Stock Up 0.8%

Macerich stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.20. Macerich has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $22.56.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Macerich's payout ratio is presently -88.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 366.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Macerich in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Macerich in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Macerich by 16.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,205 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAC. KeyCorp set a $25.00 target price on shares of Macerich and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Macerich

Macerich Company Profile

The Macerich Company NYSE: MAC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of regional shopping centers in the United States. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, the company focuses on high-quality retail properties, including enclosed malls, open-air centers and mixed-use lifestyle destinations. Since its establishment as a REIT in 1994, Macerich has pursued a disciplined strategy of investing in properties that serve strong consumer demographics and offer long-term growth potential.

Macerich's core activities encompass property and asset management, leasing, marketing and redevelopment services.

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