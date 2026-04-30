Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Hits New 52-Week Low - Should You Sell?

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59.80 and last traded at GBX 63, with a volume of 3685329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.

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Macfarlane Group Trading Up 5.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.29. The firm has a market cap of £98.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 3.99 EPS for the quarter. Macfarlane Group had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Macfarlane Group PLC will post 7.4677529 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Macfarlane Group

In related news, insider Peter Atkinson sold 38,077 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6, for a total value of £2,284.62. Also, insider Laura Whyte sold 18,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 71, for a total value of £13,135. Insiders have sold a total of 76,257 shares of company stock worth $1,660,042 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company's stock.

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe. The Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and assembles timber, corrugated, and foam-based packaging materials in the United Kingdom.

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