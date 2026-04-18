Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4074 per share by the bank on Monday, April 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This is a 1.7% increase from Macro Bank's previous monthly dividend of $0.40.

Macro Bank has a payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Macro Bank to earn $10.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Get Macro Bank alerts: Sign Up

Macro Bank Price Performance

Shares of BMA opened at $82.16 on Friday. Macro Bank has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $106.15. The business's fifty day moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average is $80.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Macro Bank had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $312.24 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macro Bank will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Macro Bank from $111.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Macro Bank in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research lowered Macro Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Macro Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macro Bank presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Read Our Latest Report on BMA

Macro Bank Company Profile

Macro Bank NYSE: BMA is the American depositary receipt program of Banco Macro SA, one of the largest privately owned banks in Argentina. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, the institution delivers a comprehensive suite of banking solutions to retail, corporate and agricultural customers across the country. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Macro Bank aims to serve diverse client segments with tailored financial products and services.

The bank’s offerings span traditional deposit accounts—including checking, savings and term deposits—alongside payment and transaction services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Macro Bank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Macro Bank wasn't on the list.

While Macro Bank currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here