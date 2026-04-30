Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

BMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Macro Bank in a research report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Macro Bank from $111.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Macro Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.60.

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Macro Bank Stock Performance

Shares of BMA opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. Macro Bank has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $106.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $312.24 million during the quarter. Macro Bank had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macro Bank will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macro Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Macro Bank by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the bank's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Macro Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Macro Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Macro Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Macro Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000.

About Macro Bank

Macro Bank NYSE: BMA is the American depositary receipt program of Banco Macro SA, one of the largest privately owned banks in Argentina. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, the institution delivers a comprehensive suite of banking solutions to retail, corporate and agricultural customers across the country. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Macro Bank aims to serve diverse client segments with tailored financial products and services.

The bank’s offerings span traditional deposit accounts—including checking, savings and term deposits—alongside payment and transaction services.

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