Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating on the stock.

MAIR has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.22.

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Madison Air Solutions Trading Up 0.0%

Madison Air Solutions stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. Madison Air Solutions has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $42.82.

Madison Air Solutions Company Profile

We take up to 25,000 breaths a day and spend up to 90% of our lives indoors, often breathing air that's two to five times more polluted than outdoor air. Clean air is absolutely essential to human life, yet most people rarely think about the air we breathe at home, in our schools, in healthcare facilities and in the workplace. Poor air quality doesn't just affect comfort; it undermines health, productivity and performance. Improving air quality is a fundamental principle that is a key tenet in everything we do.

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