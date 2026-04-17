Magnetar Financial Llc Sells 203,356 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 203,356 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $24,168,860.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 281,832 shares in the company, valued at $33,495,733.20. The trade was a 41.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Magnetar Financial Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 2,604,094 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $309,027,834.98.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 422,762 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $50,169,166.54.

On Thursday, April 16th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $166,172,106.10.

On Thursday, April 16th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 228,045 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $26,977,723.50.

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CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.85. The stock had a trading volume of 24,637,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,596,998. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $88.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.56.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CoreWeave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $124.66.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CoreWeave

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock worth $1,999,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,478 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 4,653,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $333,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,916 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 22,624.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company's stock worth $273,039,000 after buying an additional 3,796,077 shares during the period.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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