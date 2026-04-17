Magnetar Financial Llc Sells 422,762 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 422,762 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $50,169,166.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 825,894 shares in the company, valued at $98,008,840.98. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Magnetar Financial Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 2,604,094 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $309,027,834.98.

On Thursday, April 16th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $166,172,106.10.

On Thursday, April 16th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 228,045 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $26,977,723.50.

On Friday, April 17th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 203,356 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $24,168,860.60.

Get CoreWeave alerts: Sign Up

CoreWeave Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of CRWV traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.85. 24,637,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,596,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.56.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWV shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $124.66.

View Our Latest Report on CoreWeave

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,824,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at approximately $882,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,260,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000.

Trending Headlines about CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoreWeave, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoreWeave wasn't on the list.

While CoreWeave currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here