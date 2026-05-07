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Magnum Ice Cream (NYSE:MICC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Magnum Ice Cream logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Magnum Ice Cream (NYSE:MICC) from a "strong sell" to a "hold."
  • Major institutions added big new stakes in Q4 — notably FIL Ltd ($360.8M), Vanguard ($344.0M), First Eagle ($260.5M), Norges Bank ($173.6M) and Barclays ($156.3M).
  • Analyst consensus is mixed (1 Buy, 3 Hold, 2 Sell) with an average MarketBeat rating of "Reduce"; the stock opened at $15.09, with a 50‑day MA of $14.72 and a 1‑year range of $12.94–$19.93.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Magnum Ice Cream.

Magnum Ice Cream (NYSE:MICC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Magnum Ice Cream to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Magnum Ice Cream to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Magnum Ice Cream from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Magnum Ice Cream from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Magnum Ice Cream in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnum Ice Cream has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Report on Magnum Ice Cream

Magnum Ice Cream Stock Performance

Magnum Ice Cream stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.72. Magnum Ice Cream has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $19.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnum Ice Cream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MICC. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Magnum Ice Cream during the 4th quarter worth $360,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnum Ice Cream during the 4th quarter worth $344,031,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnum Ice Cream during the 4th quarter worth $260,541,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Magnum Ice Cream during the 4th quarter worth $173,632,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Magnum Ice Cream during the 4th quarter worth $156,326,000.

Magnum Ice Cream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. engages in ice cream business. The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. is based in Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, Netherlands.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Magnum Ice Cream (NYSE:MICC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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