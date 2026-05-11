Main Street Capital Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Main Street Capital NYSE: MAIN reported first-quarter 2026 results that management said reflected resilient portfolio performance and continued investment activity despite “significant economic and geopolitical uncertainties.”

Chief Executive Officer Dwayne Hyzak said distributable net investment income before taxes per share was in line with the company’s expectations and prior guidance. He also pointed to strong activity in Main Street’s lower middle market strategy, which followed a strong fourth quarter of 2025 and contributed to “significant growth” in that portfolio over the last two quarters.

“We believe that these results continue to demonstrate the sustainable strength of our overall platform, the benefits of our differentiated and diversified investment strategies, and the continued strength and quality of our portfolio companies, particularly our lower middle market portfolio companies,” Hyzak said.

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Investment Income Rises From Prior Year, Falls Sequentially

Chief Financial Officer Ryan Nelson said total investment income for the first quarter was $140.1 million, up $3.1 million, or 2.2%, from the first quarter of 2025, but down $5.4 million, or 3.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2025.

Interest income increased by $7.3 million from a year earlier and by $2.5 million from the fourth quarter, driven primarily by higher levels of income-producing debt investments. Those gains were partially offset by lower benchmark rates on floating-rate debt investments and the impact of investments on non-accrual status.

Dividend income declined by $7.8 million from the prior-year period and by $7.7 million from the fourth quarter. Nelson said the decreases reflected the performance and capital allocation decisions of lower middle market portfolio companies, along with lower non-recurring dividends. In response to an analyst question, Nelson added that some of the decline was tied to exits of long-held portfolio companies that had previously paid significant dividends.

Fee income rose by $3.6 million from a year earlier, primarily due to higher closing fees on new and follow-on investments and higher fee income from refinancing, prepayment and other activity. Fee income was down $300,000 sequentially.

Main Street reported distributable net investment income before taxes of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down $0.03 from the first quarter of 2025 and down $0.07 from the fourth quarter. Nelson said the company expects second-quarter 2026 distributable net investment income before taxes of at least $1.00 per share, with potential upside depending on portfolio investment activity.

Lower Middle Market Portfolio Drives Activity

President and Chief Investment Officer David Magdol said Main Street maintained a diversified portfolio of investments in 189 companies across numerous industries and end markets as of March 31. Excluding the external investment manager, the largest portfolio company represented 4.5% of total investment income for the trailing 12-month period and 3.4% of the total investment portfolio at fair value.

Lower middle market activity included approximately $206 million of total investments in the quarter, including $105 million in three new portfolio companies. After aggregate activity, the lower middle market portfolio increased by $157 million net.

In the private loan strategy, Main Street completed $149 million in total investments, resulting in a net increase of $37 million after aggregate activity. Hyzak said private loan activity was slower than the company’s expected normal quarterly level, largely due to lower overall private equity investment activity.

At quarter-end, the lower middle market portfolio included investments in 93 companies with $3.2 billion of fair value, 25% above the related cost basis. The private loan portfolio included investments in 85 companies with $2 billion of fair value. Main Street’s total investment portfolio at fair value was 115% of the related cost basis.

Magdol emphasized Main Street’s permanent capital structure, saying it allows the company to act as a long-term or permanent partner to owner-operators and management teams of privately held businesses. He said the lower middle market portfolio included 48 companies that have been in the portfolio for more than five years, including 21 held for more than a decade.

NAV Reaches Record Level Despite Fair Value Depreciation

Nelson said Main Street recorded net fair value depreciation, including net unrealized depreciation and net realized gains, of $32.6 million during the quarter. The decline was driven by fair value depreciation in the private loan portfolio, the external investment manager and the middle market portfolio, partially offset by appreciation in the lower middle market portfolio.

The company recognized $18 million of net realized gains in the quarter. Hyzak highlighted the exit of KBK Industries, a lower middle market portfolio company, which produced a material realized gain in addition to dividends received over the life of the equity investment.

Net asset value per share increased by $0.13 from the fourth quarter and by $1.43, or 4.5%, from a year earlier to a record $33.46 at quarter-end. Nelson said investments on non-accrual status represented approximately 1.2% of the portfolio at fair value and about 4% at cost.

In the question-and-answer session, Hyzak said credit weakness was more company-specific than broad-based. He also noted increasing bifurcation across the portfolio, with some companies performing very well while underperforming companies face more pressure.

Capital Structure and Dividends Remain in Focus

Main Street’s regulatory debt-to-equity leverage ratio was 0.71 times at quarter-end, while its regulatory asset coverage ratio was 2.41 times. Nelson said those metrics remain more conservative than the company’s long-term target ranges.

The company expanded total commitments under its corporate credit facility by $30 million to $1.175 billion in February. It also issued an additional $200 million of unsecured investment-grade notes due March 2029 with an effective yield of 6.2%, and in April issued $150 million of private placement unsecured notes due April 2031 at a 6.93% interest rate.

Main Street also raised $134.1 million in net proceeds through its at-the-market equity program. Nelson said the company entered the second quarter with approximately $1.4 billion of liquidity, including cash and unused credit facility capacity, with a $500 million debt maturity due in July 2026.

The board declared a supplemental dividend of $0.30 per share payable in June, Main Street’s 19th consecutive quarterly supplemental dividend. It also increased regular monthly dividends for the third quarter of 2026 to $0.265 per share, a 3.9% increase from the regular monthly dividends paid in the third quarter of 2025.

Hyzak said the supplemental dividend reflected first-quarter distributable net investment income before taxes and net realized gains over the last two quarters. He said the company currently expects to propose another significant supplemental dividend payable in September 2026, subject to performance and board approval.

Pipeline Described as Average

Hyzak described both the lower middle market and private loan pipelines as average. He said Main Street continues to see opportunities in the lower middle market, particularly given the flexibility of its financing solutions and its long-term holding approach.

On the private loan side, Hyzak said the lending environment has improved, but activity will depend heavily on private equity deal flow. Managing Director Nick Meserve said Main Street had lost some deals over the last 12 months because pricing fell below levels the company was comfortable with, and said he hopes that dynamic has changed.

Asked about potential equity exits, Hyzak said several lower middle market portfolio companies are in different stages of considering exits and that Main Street expects to see “one or more” exits over the next two quarters, though he added that nothing is guaranteed.

About Main Street Capital NYSE: MAIN

Main Street Capital Corporation NYSE: MAIN is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies in the United States. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Main Street Capital was formed in 2007 and operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm's management services are provided by Main Street Capital Management, L.P., which focuses on identifying growing private companies with enterprise values typically between $10 million and $150 million.

Main Street Capital's primary offerings include first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien loans, subordinated debt, and equity co-investments or minority equity positions.

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