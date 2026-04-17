Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Sets New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Get Majedie Investments alerts: Sign Up

Majedie Investments Stock Performance

Majedie Investments ( LON:MAJE Get Free Report ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 292 and last traded at GBX 280, with a volume of 12709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283.

The company has a market capitalization of £148.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 278.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 266.81.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is an investment trust founded in 1910 and managed by Marylebone Partners LLP. Marylebone Partners combines investments from three complementary strategies sourced from around the globe into a single portfolio comprising hard-to-access special investments, external niche manager allocations and investments in publicly-listed companies. Its focus on differentiated return sources provides a degree of risk diversification without diluting return potential. Opportunities come from the skilled investment team and Marylebone's global network of managers, practitioners and investors.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Majedie Investments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Majedie Investments wasn't on the list.

While Majedie Investments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here