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Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Sets New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Majedie Investments logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Majedie Investments shares hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 292 midday and last at GBX 280 on volume of 12,709 shares (previous close GBX 283).
  • Technical indicators are mildly bullish with the 50-day moving average (GBX 278.63) above the 200-day moving average (GBX 266.81) and a beta of 0.81.
  • Majedie is a £148.4 million investment trust managed by Marylebone Partners, trading at a P/E of 12.39 and focused on diversified, hard-to-access and niche-manager global investments.
  • Five stocks we like better than Majedie Investments.

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 292 and last traded at GBX 280, with a volume of 12709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283.

Majedie Investments Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £148.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 278.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 266.81.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Majedie Investments PLC is an investment trust founded in 1910 and managed by Marylebone Partners LLP. Marylebone Partners combines investments from three complementary strategies sourced from around the globe into a single portfolio comprising hard-to-access special investments, external niche manager allocations and investments in publicly-listed companies. Its focus on differentiated return sources provides a degree of risk diversification without diluting return potential. Opportunities come from the skilled investment team and Marylebone's global network of managers, practitioners and investors.

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