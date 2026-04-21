Makita (MKTAY) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY - Get Free Report) is expected to post its resultson Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Makita to post earnings of $0.4369 per share and revenue of $1.2651 billion for the quarter.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Makita had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.96%.

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Makita Trading Down 1.0%

Makita stock opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63. Makita has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $41.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Makita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Makita from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Makita currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on MKTAY

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corporation OTCMKTS: MKTAY is a global manufacturer of professional and consumer power tools headquartered in Anjō, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. Founded in 1915 as an electric motor sales and repair company, it incorporated as Makita Electric Works, Ltd. in 1958 and has since expanded its product portfolio to serve both industrial and residential markets. The company's core business activities encompass the design, production and distribution of power tools, outdoor power equipment and accessories.

Makita's product lineup includes cordless and corded electric drills, drivers, saws, grinders, sanders and rotary hammers, as well as pneumatic and gasoline-powered machinery.

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