Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Makita from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Makita from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Makita Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MKTAY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.25. 152,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,448. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88. Makita has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $39.05.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.50 billion. Makita had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Makita will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

